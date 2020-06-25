Trump administration: Huawei, 19 other firms in US backed by Chinese military
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () The administration of US President Donald Trump claims that 20 top Chinese firms operating in the United States are either owned or backed by the Chinese military, a report says. Citing an internal document from the US Defense Department on Wednesday, Reuters said that telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies, video surveillance company Hikvision, China Telecoms, China Mobile and AVIC are some of the top companies. Other important firms include China Mobile Communications...
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao on June 17 said that India and China are having communication through diplomatic and military channels. He also emphasized that the incident happened..