Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration: Huawei, 19 other firms in US backed by Chinese military

WorldNews Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Trump administration: Huawei, 19 other firms in US backed by Chinese militaryThe administration of US President Donald Trump claims that 20 top Chinese firms operating in the United States are either owned or backed by the Chinese military, a report says. Citing an internal document from the US Defense Department on Wednesday, Reuters said that telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies, video surveillance company Hikvision, China Telecoms, China Mobile and AVIC are some of the top companies. Other important firms include China Mobile Communications...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products [Video]

'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products

A man burns posters of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in southern India to boycott China-made products after 20 soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galway..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:17Published
US Allows Huawei to Contribute to Developing 5G Standards [Video]

US Allows Huawei to Contribute to Developing 5G Standards

US Allows Huawei to Contribute to Developing 5G Standards The move comes over a year after the Chinese telecommunications company was blacklisted by the U.S. government. US-based firms were unable..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
India-China border face-off: We are not to be blamed, says Chinese Foreign Ministry [Video]

India-China border face-off: We are not to be blamed, says Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao on June 17 said that India and China are having communication through diplomatic and military channels. He also emphasized that the incident happened..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump administration claims Huawei 'backed by Chinese military'

 The US Defense Department has compiled a list of 20 firms it says are backed by Chinese military.
BBC News


Tweets about this