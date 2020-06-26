Global  

Three GOP lawmakers vote for Democrat-led police reform bill

Friday, 26 June 2020
Three GOP lawmakers vote for Democrat-led police reform billThree GOP lawmakers bucked party lines and voted to support House Democrats’ sweeping police reform bill Thursday night. The legislation is aimed at reining in the use of excessive force by law enforcement in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police last month. The majority of Republicans in the lower chamber slammed Democrats for shutting them out while writing the bill, and many voiced concerns on key provisions.ADVERTISEMENT However, Reps. Brian FitzpatrickBrian K. FitzpatrickThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump, GOP on defense as nationwide protests continue Bipartisan group demands House prioritize communities...
