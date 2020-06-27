Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump signs order pledging 'long prison terms' for those who vandalise statues

SBS Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order "protecting"' monuments as crowds continue to topple statues.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed

Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed 00:32

 President Donald Trump said on Twitter he signed an executive order protecting monuments, memorials and statues. According to CNN, Trump called people taking down several statues “lawless acts.” The Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act already addresses people vandalizing federal property....

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate [Video]

Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate

While President Donald Trump will visit New Jersey, he doesn’t plan to follow the state’s new quarantine mandate. New Jersey issued an order requiring visitors in states with a high number of cases..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Falsely Claims He Sent National Guard Into Minneapolis [Video]

Trump Falsely Claims He Sent National Guard Into Minneapolis

President Donald Trump says he is running for re-election as the "law and order" candidate, but his claims about taking charge during the riots in Minneapolis are false, reports Pat Kessler (2:11)...

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:11Published
Trump Wants To Guard Monuments [Video]

Trump Wants To Guard Monuments

President Donald Trump claimed he “authorized” police to protect monuments from anti-racism protesters, who have been toppling racist Confederate statues across the country.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump signs executive order 'to protect statues' and threatens long prison sentences

 Donald Trump has signed an executive order threatening "long prison terms" as he continues to rail against widespread demonstrations to remove Confederate-era...
Independent

Trump signs executive order to protect American monuments, memorials and statues

 President Trump announced Friday that he signed an executive order to protect American monuments, memorials and statues and threatened those who try to pull them...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this