Donald Trump signs order pledging 'long prison terms' for those who vandalise statues
Saturday, 27 June 2020 (
2 hours ago) US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order "protecting"' monuments as crowds continue to topple statues.
President Donald Trump said on Twitter he signed an executive order protecting monuments, memorials and statues. According to CNN, Trump called people taking down several statues “lawless acts.” The Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act already addresses people vandalizing federal property....
