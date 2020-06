Related videos from verified sources Group Holds Black Lives Matter Protest In East Liberty



Protesters are gathering in East Liberty this afternoon for a Black Lives Matter demonstration, KDKA's Royce Jones reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:54 Published 15 hours ago South Florida activists look to combine Black Lives Matter initiatives during virtual forum



U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel hosted a virtual forum on racial justice on police reform that included South Florida activists. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:03 Published 16 hours ago Black Lives Matter street mural unveiled in Oak Park, first of its kind in Illinois



Young artists and community organizers in Oak Park are unveiling a uniquely colorful Black Lives Matter street mural, the first of its kind to be painted in Illinois.“In Oak Park, we wanted to change.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:44 Published 17 hours ago

Tweets about this