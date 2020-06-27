|
Dendoncker winner pushes Wolves up to 5th in Premier League
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers moved into fifth place in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to midfielder Leander Dendoncker’s second-half goal in a 1-0 win at local rival Aston Villa. A fifth win from six league games sent Wolves above Manchester United and two points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for a […]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this