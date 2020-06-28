Global  

Dustin Poirier win decision over Dan Hooker in UFC thriller

Seattle Times Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dustin Poirier won a thrilling unanimous decision over Dan Hooker on Saturday night, surviving a brutal second round and persevering to finish a well-rounded performance in the main event at the UFC’s corporate gym. Mike Perry also ended his two-fight skid with a one-sided unanimous decision over Mickey Gall in the […]
News video: CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker

 UFC has one more Fight Night to get through before heading to Fight Island. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker headlines that card in what promises to be a classic. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat Gallen and Producer Wil Manzano to recap last week's fights and look ahead to...

