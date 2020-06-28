Dustin Poirier win decision over Dan Hooker in UFC thriller

Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published 3 days ago CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker 16:57 UFC has one more Fight Night to get through before heading to Fight Island. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker headlines that card in what promises to be a classic. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat Gallen and Producer Wil Manzano to recap last week's fights and look ahead to...