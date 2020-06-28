Global  

Dustin Poirier wins decision over Dan Hooker in UFC thriller

Denver Post Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Dustin Poirier won a thrilling unanimous decision over Dan Hooker on Saturday night, surviving a brutal second round and persevering to finish a well-rounded performance in the main event at the UFC's corporate gym.
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker

CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker 16:57

 UFC has one more Fight Night to get through before heading to Fight Island. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker headlines that card in what promises to be a classic. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat Gallen and Producer Wil Manzano to recap last week's fights and look ahead to...

