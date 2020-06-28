Newcastle vs Manchester City, FA Cup: Live streaming, team, NEW v MCI Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

Citywide Spike In Gun Violence Continues With Multiple Weekend Shootings



New York City police officers are trying to push back on a rash of shootings heating up on this summer weekend. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:01 Published 2 hours ago

FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City



A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 17 hours ago