Quakes strike Greek island of Rhodes; no injuries or damage Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 rattled the eastern Greek island of Rhodes overnight, followed by a quake of 4.6 on Monday morning. No damage or injuries were reported from either. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the first quake occurred on Sunday night just before 9 p.m. and with […] 👓 View full article

