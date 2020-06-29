Global  

25 confirmed COVID-19 cases now linked to Kingston, Ont., nail salon

CBC.ca Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The health unit in the Kingston, Ont., area is confirming three more COVID-19 cases tied to a nail salon in the eastern Ontario city, warning all nail salons will be shut down if more are linked to a positive case.
