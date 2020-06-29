25 confirmed COVID-19 cases now linked to Kingston, Ont., nail salon
Monday, 29 June 2020 (
10 minutes ago) The health unit in the Kingston, Ont., area is confirming three more COVID-19 cases tied to a nail salon in the eastern Ontario city, warning all nail salons will be shut down if more are linked to a positive case.
Related videos from verified sources
Cardi B Neon Green Stiletto Manicure
Like so many of us who've been staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, Cardi B has resorted to doing some of her own beauty treatments she might otherwise go to a pro for. But with beauty..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published on May 30, 2020
This gel nail kit lets you create the most professional manicures
Whether you’re someone who’s used toalways getting a fill-in or a fresh set ofclicking acrylic tips, you probably haven’tgone this long without your nails done.Thankfully the Kiara Sky Color Dip..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:16 Published on May 27, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Employee at second Kingston, Ont. nail salon tests positive for COVID-19
A second nail salon in Kingston, Ont. has been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the city.
CTV News
23 hours ago
18 COVID-19 cases now linked to Kingston, Ont., salon
There are now 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in people who work at or visited a Kingston, Ont., salon, almost a quarter of the area's total known cases.
CBC.ca
3 days ago
COVID-19 outbreak: 18 new cases linked to nail salon in Kingston, Ont.
*By Elliot Ferguson, Kingston Whig-Standard*
A COVID-19 outbreak at a nail salon in Kingston, Ont., is now linked to 18 local cases of the virus, according to...
National Post
3 days ago
Tweets about this