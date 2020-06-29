|
Supreme Court upholds prostitution pledge for AIDS funding
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld a provision of federal law that requires foreign affiliates of U.S.-based health organizations to denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money to fight AIDS around the world. The Supreme Court ruled 5-3 on Monday. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the court’s conservatives that “plaintiffs’ foreign […]
