Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection in Canada Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

MONTREAL (AP) — Cirque du Soleil filed for creditor protection in Canada on Monday while it develops a plan to restart its business amid the pandemic. The creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas on Monday blamed the “immense disruption and forced show closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.” […] 👓 View full article

