Flu virus with ‘human pandemic potential’ discovered in pigs in China

Importance of flu vaccine during pandemic
Warnings about the devastating effects of a second wave of coronavirus cases continue, but a top U.S. health official says there's one thing you need to do to prevent it from being even worse.
China's cover-up of Wuhan virus led to global pandemic and loss of million lives: US Prez
United States President Donald Trump lambasted at China and said that China's cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world. "China's cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed..