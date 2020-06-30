Hong Kong security law criticized abroad, defended by China
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () China’s enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday drew statements of deep concern and regret from abroad and a firm defense at home. The law has fueled a widening divide between China and the United States and some other countries over the future of Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory that […]
China has approved a controversial new security law for Hong Kong, which many Hongkongers claim will erode the territory's autonomy. Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam refused to discuss the law during a press conference shortly before Chinese authorities approved it.