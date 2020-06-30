India bans TikTok, other Chinese apps amid border standoff
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian TikTok users awoke Tuesday to a notice from the popular short-video app saying their data would be transferred to an Irish subsidiary, a response to India’s ban on dozens of Chinese apps amid a military standoff between the two countries. The quick workaround showed the ban was largely symbolic since […]
The Central Government banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on June 29. Tik Tok has been removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. TikTok star Sweety Singh, who had over 1 million followers on the app, welcomed the government's decision to ban Chinese...
China is set to lose millions of users once India enforces the ban on 59 apps of Chinese origin in the backdrop of the Galwan clash. This approach unlike the talked-about trade ban is unlikely to hurt..