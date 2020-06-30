Hong Kong security law: Anger as China's Xi signs legislation
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged China to "step back from the brink" and respect the rights of the people of Hong Kong. He said: "The success of Hong Kong, the entrepreneurial spirit, the vibrancy, the economic success, has been built on its autonomy in 'one country, two systems'... That clearly is at threat." The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said: "It risks seriously undermining the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong and will have a detrimental impact on the judiciary and the rule of law and we deplore this decision." The last UK governor of Hong Kong, Lord Patten, said the law marked the end of one-country, two-systems. Meanwhile, Nato Secretary-General Jens...
China has approved a controversial new security law for Hong Kong, which many Hongkongers claim will erode the territory's autonomy. Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam refused to discuss the law during a press conference shortly before Chinese authorities approved it.
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday Britain would raise China's adoption of national security legislation for Hong Kong with "likeminded partners" in the United Nations human rights..
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended China's approval of a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, during a..
