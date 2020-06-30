Global  

Hong Kong security law: Anger as China's Xi signs legislation

WorldNews Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Hong Kong security law: Anger as China's Xi signs legislationUK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged China to "step back from the brink" and respect the rights of the people of Hong Kong. He said: "The success of Hong Kong, the entrepreneurial spirit, the vibrancy, the economic success, has been built on its autonomy in 'one country, two systems'... That clearly is at threat." The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said: "It risks seriously undermining the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong and will have a detrimental impact on the judiciary and the rule of law and we deplore this decision." The last UK governor of Hong Kong, Lord Patten, said the law marked the end of one-country, two-systems. Meanwhile, Nato Secretary-General Jens...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: China approves controversial Hong Kong security law

China approves controversial Hong Kong security law 00:58

 China has approved a controversial new security law for Hong Kong, which many Hongkongers claim will erode the territory's autonomy. Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam refused to discuss the law during a press conference shortly before Chinese authorities approved it.

Britain to talk to partners in UN over China law move [Video]

Britain to talk to partners in UN over China law move

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday Britain would raise China's adoption of national security legislation for Hong Kong with "likeminded partners" in the United Nations human rights..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Carrie Lam defends new China security law [Video]

Carrie Lam defends new China security law

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended China's approval of a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, during a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
China passes Hong Kong security law, deepening fears for future [Video]

China passes Hong Kong security law, deepening fears for future

Law expected to come into force on July 1, and represents most radical change in Hong Kong since 1997 handover.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:05Published

China passes controversial Hong Kong security law: report

 China's parliament body has reportedly passed national security legislation for Hong Kong that critics believe will restrict the territory's freedoms. The move...
Deutsche Welle

Hong Kong Leader Says She Still Hasn’t Seen Draft Text of Security Law

Hong Kong Leader Says She Still Hasn’t Seen Draft Text of Security Law Hong Kong’s leader acknowledged that she still hasn’t seen a full draft of China’s pending national security legislation, even though the measure could be...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBC.caSBS

Taiwan warns citizens of risk in Hong Kong visits after China passes law

Taiwan warns citizens of risk in Hong Kong visits after China passes law TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan on Tuesday warned its citizens of risk in visiting Hong Kong after China's parliament passed national security legislation for the city...
WorldNews


