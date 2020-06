Iran sentences former journalist to death for fuelling unrest Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

(Reuters) - Iran has sentenced to death Ruhollah Zam, a journalist-turned-activist captured abroad last year, for allegedly fuelling anti-government unrest in late 2017 on social media, Iranian media reported on Tuesday. The son of a... DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has sentenced to death Ruhollah Zam, a journalist-turned-activist captured abroad last year, for allegedly fuelling anti-government unrest in late 2017 on social media, Iranian media reported on Tuesday. The son of a... 👓 View full article

