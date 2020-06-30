|
Officers investigated over photos related to Elijah McClain
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Multiple suburban Denver police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into photos of them related to the case of a Black man who died last summer after he was stopped and restrained, police said Monday. The interim police chief of the city of Aurora, Vanessa Wilson, […]
