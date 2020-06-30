Ilhan Omar, Joaquin Castro demand removal of USAID religious freedom adviser for social media posts

Social media giant Facebook will update its advertising policy to restrict hateful content and explicitly ban ads that encourage racial divisions. Specifically, the new policy will "prohibit claims that people from a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual...
A new interview with the Sunday Times of London has gotten Ilhan Omar into more hot water. According to the Times of Israel Omar likened Saudi Arabia’s influence on the Trump administration to Israel’s. The congresswoman said both countries relied in part on money to bring about their preferred outcomes. Omar has a long history of unprovoked verbal tirades against Israel. The Sunday Times story said that Omar’s “new approach is to pivot to Saudi Arabia so she isn’t singling out the Jews.
According to ABC News Rep. Ilhan Omar will still support Joe Biden for the presidency. Omar also thinks it is important to believe survivors of sexual assault. That includes Tara Reade, the woman who has leveled allegations against the former vice president. In an interview with the Sunday Times of London Omar said she believed Reade's accusations against Biden. Omar said if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the presidential candidate. Now, it appears Omar is back tracking.
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar said she believes the sexual assault claims leveled at Joe Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade. Omar told the Sunday Times of London “I do believe Reade,” “Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied.” According to the NY Post Omar said if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the presidential candidate. Omar was a supporter of Bernie Sanders, before he dropped out of the race in April.
US Ambassador to India Ken Juster handed over the first lot of 100 ventilators from USAID (United States Agency for International Development) to India at the headquarters of the Indian Red Cross. The US government is providing much-needed ventilators and accompanying equipment to India to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic. Ventilators are highly specialized medical equipment used in intensive care units. These are used to support individuals whose lungs are not working adequately despite receiving oxygen.
A far-right Norwegian man was jailed for 21 years on Thursday for the racially motivated murder of his Chinese-born stepsister and attempting to kill worshippers in a mosque shooting spree. Olivia Chan reports.