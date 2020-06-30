Ilhan Omar, Joaquin Castro demand removal of USAID religious freedom adviser for social media posts

Ilhan Omar Back Tracks On Biden



According to ABC News Rep. Ilhan Omar will still support Joe Biden for the presidency. Omar also thinks it is important to believe survivors of sexual assault. That includes Tara Reade, the woman who has leveled allegations against the former vice president. In an interview with the Sunday Times of London Omar said she believed Reade's accusations against Biden. Omar said if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the presidential candidate. Now, it appears Omar is back tracking.

