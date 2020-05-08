Airbus axes 15,000 jobs amid sector’s 'gravest crisis'
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 (
14 hours ago) 1
Related videos from verified sources
Wall St. Up 1%, Job Losses Fewer Than Feared
(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes climbed on Friday and were on track to log solid gains for the week after data showing historic job losses from the coronavirus crisis were slightly fewer than..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published on May 8, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Airbus cuts 15,000 jobs to face aviation's 'gravest crisis'
PARIS: European aircraft maker Airbus said on Tuesday it is planning to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide, 11 percent of its total workforce, in response to the...
Bangkok Post
9 hours ago
Boeing rival Airbus will cut 15,000 jobs as aviation’s pandemic crisis worsens
"Airbus is facing the gravest crisis this industry has ever experienced," said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.
Seattle Times
13 hours ago
Airbus cuts 15,000 jobs worldwide
European aircraft maker Airbus said on Tuesday it is planning to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide, 11 percent of its total workforce, in response to the "gravest...
Japan Today
8 hours ago
Tweets about this