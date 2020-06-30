Global  

Fauci warns of 100,000 coronavirus cases a day in the US

euronews Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
 Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that if states do not take stronger measures to stop the coronavirus, cases could rapidly increase.

