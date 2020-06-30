Fauci warns of 100,000 coronavirus cases a day in the US

Pa. Dept. Of Health Reports 618 New Coronavirus Cases, 35 More Deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 618 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, in addition to 35 more deaths. There are 86,606 total cases and 6,649 total deaths statewide.
Gov. Newsom Warns That California Will Be Retightening Stay-At-Home Order
More counties are making onto the state’s watch list as coronavirus cases increase.
Fauci Warns US Could Face 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day
Dr. Fauci warns the coronavirus outbreak could get a lot worse.