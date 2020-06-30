Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX launches Air Force’s newest GPS satellite

Seattle Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
SpaceX launched the military’s newest, most accurate GPS satellite Tuesday after a two-month delay due to the pandemic. A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying the GPS satellite to orbit. The brand new first-stage booster landed on an ocean platform several minutes later, to be recycled for future […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: SpaceX Successfully Launches Space Force GPS Satellite Into Orbit

SpaceX Successfully Launches Space Force GPS Satellite Into Orbit 00:21

 SpaceX launched a U.S. Space Force global position satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida Tuesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Web Services Launches Space-Focused Business Unit [Video]

Amazon Web Services Launches Space-Focused Business Unit

Amazon Web Services Launches Space-Focused Business Unit Amazon Web Services is expanding with the introduction of Aerospace and Satellite Solutions. Retired US Air Force Major General Clint Crosier..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:00Published
Queer Eye's Karamo; Reddit Axes The_Donald; Uber Eats Up Postmates | Digital Trends Live 6.30.20 [Video]

Queer Eye's Karamo; Reddit Axes The_Donald; Uber Eats Up Postmates | Digital Trends Live 6.30.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is Queer Eye's Karamo Brown discussing his new podcast, empathetic listening and the toxicity of social media; Who's Got Game? with YouTuber..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Air Force Academy Chooses New Live Mascot [Video]

Air Force Academy Chooses New Live Mascot

The Air Force Academy has a new live mascot. Like the previous mascot, it's a gyrfalcon -- the largest falcon in the world. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX launches Air Force's newest GPS satellite

 SpaceX launched the military’s newest, most accurate GPS satellite Tuesday after a two-month delay due to the pandemic. A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from...
SeattlePI.com

SpaceX launches US military's newest GPS satellite

 SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Tuesday, carrying the U.S. military's newest, most accurate GPS satellite....
USATODAY.com

SpaceX to launch Space Force GPS satellite

 SpaceX will launch its 11th mission of the year on Tuesday if all goes as planned, with a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the U.S. Space Force's newest GPS III Space...
bizjournals


Tweets about this