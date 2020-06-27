Global  

Austin startup Hypergiant is launching mini-satellites that will update the software on Air Force spacecraft in minutes instead of months

Saturday, 27 June 2020
The Austin startup Hypergiant is launching a fleet of mini-satellites to update the software on the Air Force's spacecraft.

· The first mini-satellite in the Chameleon Constellation will launch early next year, with several dozen – each about the size of two loaves of bread – to follow in the next few years.
· The...
