Austin startup Hypergiant is launching mini-satellites that will update the software on Air Force spacecraft in minutes instead of months
Saturday, 27 June 2020 (
1 hour ago) · The Austin startup Hypergiant is launching a fleet of mini-satellites to update the software on the Air Force's spacecraft.
· The first mini-satellite in the Chameleon Constellation will launch early next year, with several dozen – each about the size of two loaves of bread – to follow in the next few years.
· The ...
