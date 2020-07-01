Taiwan opens Hong Kong migration office in rebuke to Beijing Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

TAIPEI, TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan on Wednesday opened an office to facilitate migration from Hong Kong following China’s passage of a national security law for the former British colony seen as sharply restricting political opposition and freedom of speech. Taiwan is a self-governing democracy claimed by China as its own territory... 👓 View full article

