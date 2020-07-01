Taiwan opens Hong Kong migration office in rebuke to Beijing
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan on Wednesday opened an office to facilitate migration from Hong Kong following China’s passage of a national security law for the former British colony seen as sharply restricting political opposition and freedom of speech. Taiwan is a self-governing democracy claimed by China as its own territory...
More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the..
**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. HONG KONG - After pro-Beijing DAB lawmaker Starry Lee took the chair of the committee, helped by Legco security guards,..
Credit: EyePress News - English Duration: 01:46Published
