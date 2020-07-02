Hundreds arrested night after China imposes Hong Kong security law
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () The police in Hong Kong made their first arrests on Wednesday under a new national security law imposed a day earlier by China's central government, as thousands of people defied tear gas and pepper pellets to protest against it.
Police said nine people were arrested under the law, including a man with a Hong Kong independence...
China's National Security Law for Hong Kong came into effect and the first arrest under the new law has also been made. Protests have broken out in Hong Kong, with many arguing that this brings an end..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published