UN says Afghan army mistakenly fired mortars that killed 23 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. mission in Afghanistan said its findings indicate the Afghan military had mistakenly fired the mortars this week at a busy market in southern Helmand province that inflicted heavy civilian casualties. A car bombing and mortar shells struck the market in Sangin district on Monday, killing 23 people, including children, […] 👓 View full article

