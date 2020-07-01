Global  

UK: China’s new security law violates Hong Kong agreement

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary has told reporters that China’s new national security law for Hong Kong “is a clear and serious violation” of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the agreement that paved the way for the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule 23 years ago. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday officials have […]
