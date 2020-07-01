UK: China’s new security law violates Hong Kong agreement
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary has told reporters that China’s new national security law for Hong Kong “is a clear and serious violation” of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the agreement that paved the way for the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule 23 years ago. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday officials have […]
Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday to break up the first protest since China introduced sweeping security legislation and they made their first arrests under it, warning of..
