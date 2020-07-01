Global  

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end mug shots release

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police will stop making public the mug shots of people who have been arrested unless they pose a threat to the public, as part of an effort to stop perpetuating racial stereotypes, the city’s police chief announced Wednesday. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the department will no […]
