Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the latest in a growing number of Republican groups to come out in support of Biden over President Donald Trump. The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has recruited at […]
