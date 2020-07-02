Former West Indies cricketer Everton Weekes dies aged 95.
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Everton Weekes, who formed one of the famous three “Ws” of West Indian cricket as part of a formidable batting lineup for more than a decade, has died. He was 95. West Indies Cricket said the Barbados-born Weekes died Wednesday. He played alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, with all three […]
