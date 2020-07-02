Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former West Indies cricketer Everton Weekes dies aged 95.

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Everton Weekes, who formed one of the famous three “Ws” of West Indian cricket as part of a formidable batting lineup for more than a decade, has died. He was 95. West Indies Cricket said the Barbados-born Weekes died Wednesday. He played alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, with all three […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series [Video]

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) arrive in Manchester ahead of the three-test series against England.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:35Published
West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour [Video]

West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour

The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester ahead of their three-Test tour of England. Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for Covid-19 before they..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Coronavirus: How has sport been affected? [Video]

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

In the cricket England will play the West Indies in a Test series from July 8 and in Formula One the season will start with eight races in Europe, the first in Austria on July 5.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Former West Indies cricketer Everton Weekes dies aged 95.

 Everton Weekes formed one of the famous three “Ws” of West Indian cricket as part of a formidable batting lineup for more than a decade
FOX Sports Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this

James16_

James RT @SkyNews: Former England cricketer, Monty Panesar joins #KayBurley at Breakfast at 9:15am to discuss the biosecure bubble cricketers wil… 2 days ago

James16_

James RT @SkyNews: England's cricket stars will form a biosecure bubble after being tested for #COVID19 ahead of the Test series against the West… 2 days ago

PHCeoJM

Paul A. Hay RT @UWI_StAugustine: Daren Ganga, former West Indies cricketer and Project Manager of the Faculty of Sport will discuss the future of sport… 5 days ago

Babar_Sanjrani

Babar Ali Sanjrani Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding feels that the Pakistan team will be safe from coronavirus in England… https://t.co/A5jpjtg9gU 6 days ago

UWI_StAugustine

UWI St. Augustine Daren Ganga, former West Indies cricketer and Project Manager of the Faculty of Sport will discuss the future of sp… https://t.co/vHlj2X6OQ3 6 days ago

SavanKansagar11

Savan Kansagara RT @ESPNcricinfo: - Over 11,000 runs in international cricket 🏏 - 20 💯s across ODIs and Tests Happy birthday to former West Indies cricket… 1 week ago

ESPN_Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean ON THIS DAY: Happy birthday to former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan! - Over 11,000 runs in international c… https://t.co/zSWmwCvjXn 1 week ago

Edgbaston

Edgbaston 🏏 1️⃣3️⃣9️⃣ runs (226 balls, 25 fours) 🆚 England 📅 2004 Happy birthday to former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh… https://t.co/dJVdB2ekH5 1 week ago