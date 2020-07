Opinion: A final reprieve for the KSK Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 minute ago )

The soldiering skills of Germany's elite commando unit KSK are exceptional. But the fostering of far-right extremist tendencies in the unit left the defense minister with no option but to act, says DW's Christoph Strack. 👓 View full article

