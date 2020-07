Gun attack leaves 24 dead in central Mexico Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked a drug rehabilitation center in central Mexico, killing at least 24 people and leaving seven wounded, local authorities said. According to preliminary information, the attackers "entered the scene, forced [the victims] onto the ground and shot them," said Pedro Cortes, secretary of public security in...

Related news from verified sources Mexico attack at drug rehab center leaves 24 dead Gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation center in central Mexico and opened fire Wednesday, killing 24 people and wounding seven, authorities said.

FOXNews.com 6 hours ago





