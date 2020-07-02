Court upholds Geoffrey Rush damages payout against Australian newspaper Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

An Australian court today rejected a newspaper publisher’s appeal against Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s 2.9 million Australian dollars (US$2 million) payout for defamation. Three Federal Court judges ruled that articles published by An Australian court today rejected a newspaper publisher’s appeal against Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s 2.9 million Australian dollars (US$2 million) payout for defamation. Three Federal Court judges ruled that articles published by Sydney ’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper in 2017 conveyed the imputation that Rush was a pervert and that the trial judge had correctly included the actor’s loss of earnings in calculating damages. The Australian actor, who turns... 👓 View full article

