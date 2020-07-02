|
Court upholds Geoffrey Rush damages payout against Australian newspaper
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
An Australian court today rejected a newspaper publisher’s appeal against Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s 2.9 million Australian dollars (US$2 million) payout for defamation. Three Federal Court judges ruled that articles published by Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper in 2017 conveyed the imputation that Rush was a pervert and that the trial judge had correctly included the actor’s loss of earnings in calculating damages. The Australian actor, who turns...
