Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Court upholds Geoffrey Rush damages payout against Australian newspaper

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Court upholds Geoffrey Rush damages payout against Australian newspaperAn Australian court today rejected a newspaper publisher’s appeal against Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s 2.9 million Australian dollars (US$2 million) payout for defamation. Three Federal Court judges ruled that articles published by Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper in 2017 conveyed the imputation that Rush was a pervert and that the trial judge had correctly included the actor’s loss of earnings in calculating damages. The Australian actor, who turns...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Australian court grants access to Queen's letters [Video]

Australian court grants access to Queen's letters

An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the 1970s, a move which may shed light on the only..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Australian newspaper loses appeal against Geoffrey Rush defamation payout

 An Australian court has rejected a newspaper publisher’s appeal against Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s 2.9 million Australian dollars (£1.6 million)...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesHinduBBC NewsBangkok Post

Tweets about this