USA TODAY poll: The greatest country in the world? On the 4th of July, a moment of reckoning for the USA
Thursday, 2 July 2020 (
3 hours ago) In a USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll, Americans divide along partisan lines over whether the country is "great" or has "fallen behind" others in the world.
Related videos from verified sources
Americans identify the telltale signs of a gamer
Over half of Americans think video games should be considered a part of the Olympics, according to new research.The survey looked at 2,000 Americans' opinions on video games and asked them to examine..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 22 hours ago
50 years since Brunel’s SS Great Britain refloated
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the refloating of the world’s first great ocean liner. Designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel, the SS Great Britain was the first iron-hulled, propeller-driven..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago
Acrobats perform gymnastics on the world's biggest metal nut
This is the moment acrobats performed gymnastics on the world's biggest metal NUT. Dunkin Devils carried out the crazy stunt on the massive nut measuring two meters by four meters - and weighing..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago
Tweets about this