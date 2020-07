Post-Brexit talks deadlocked after latest negotiating round

Post-Brexit trade: Row over state aid as face-to-face talks resume in Brussels



Talks on a future EU-UK trade deal have resumed in Brussels, with negotiators meeting face-to-face for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:40 Published 3 days ago

Egypt calls on UN to intervene after impasse in Nile dam talks



Egypt appeals for UN Security Council help on Ethiopia's Nile dam after latest round of talks ended without a deal. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:15 Published 1 week ago