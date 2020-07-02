Herman Cain treated for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday. It's not clear when or where Cain was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa,


