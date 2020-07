You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump's sparse Tulsa rally cost $2.2 million



New federal filings show President Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally that drew sparse crowds on June 20 was also very expensive. Credit: The New York Times Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself



Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official



A top health official in Tulsa, Oklahoma says U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally there likely helped cause a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the city. Ryan Brooks reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this