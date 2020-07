Related videos from verified sources Lightfoot: 14-Day Self Quarantine For Travelers In And Out Of Chicago



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued a travel order for people coming from specific states, and for Chicagoans traveling to those states, to self quarantine for 14 days. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:27 Published 4 hours ago Travel industry braces as EU bans US travelers



The travel industry in the United States faces another setback after the European Union banned travelers from the U.S. as it reopens its borders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:02 Published 1 day ago Quarantine for travelers from New England, NY, NJ lifted



Travelers from some states will no longer be required to quarantine when entering Massachusetts. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:29 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this