Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick



Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick According to the 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the six-episode series will be called 'Colin in Black & White.' Kaepernick will narrate the scripted limited.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:30 Published 3 days ago

The Simpsons, Family Guy, To Recast Black Characters With Black Actors



The animation industry is currently going through a small reckoning as it finally, finally, really, finally seems to realize that its characters of color could be voiced by actors of color just as.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 5 days ago