Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran will not disclose cause of mysterious nuclear site fire

Seattle Times Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An online video and messages purportedly claiming responsibility for a fire that analysts say damaged a centrifuge assembly plant at Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear site deepened the mystery Friday around the incident — even as Tehran insisted it knew the cause but would not make it public due to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran [Video]

Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran

Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Iran vows to avenge cyber attacks after officials say Natanz fire was sabotage

 Iran's top security body says cause of 'incident' at nuclear site had been determined, but is being withheld 'due to security considerations'
Haaretz

Iran says cause of fire at nuclear site is known

 The cause of a fire at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site is known, but will not be made public at this time due to “security reasons”, a security spokesman said.
Belfast Telegraph

Mysterious explosion, fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility

 A fire ripped through a building at Iran’s main nuclear-fuel production site early Thursday, causing extensive damage to what appeared to be a factory where...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this