Related videos from verified sources Shops sealed for disregarding social distancing guidelines after number of COVID-19 cases rises in southern India



With a surge in COVID-19 cases since the lockdown terminated, law enforcement officials in Bengaluru, southern India, have started shutting down shops that do not follow social distancing.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:41 Published 1 day ago Philippines Investigating Wirecard, Missing $2 Billion



Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images The Philippines is investigating local businesses that partnered the collapsed German payments company Wirecard, the Financial Times reported. Wirecard.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 6 days ago Coronavirus: Delhi overtakes Mumbai, emerges as the new hotspot city in the country | Oneindia News



As the Coronavirus Cases witness a constant spike in India with cases soaring past 4.7 Lakhs, the hotspot city in the Country has changed. Mumbai overtook Wuhan on June 9 in terms of the number of.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this