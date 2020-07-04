New French Prime Minister Jean Castex, a low-profile functionary
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had to go, now Jean Castex will step in as his replacement. President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure and has only two years to create a new political profile for himself.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Friday not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly..
French President Emmanuel names Jean Castex, who coordinated France's virus reopening strategy, as the country's new Prime Minister, after the former prime... WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •Indian Express