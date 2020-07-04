Global  

July Fourth: Frederick Douglass found hope in our Declaration of Independence. So can we.

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020
These are trouble times and the American dream may still be a dream deferred. But the great promise of our founding documents is worth chasing after.
Frederick Douglass Frederick Douglass American social reformer, orator, writer, abolitionist, former slave and statesman

