|
China says G4 swine flu virus not new; does not infect humans easily
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
SHANGHAI/BEIJING: China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Saturday that the so-called "G4" of swine flu virus is not new and does not infect or sicken humans and animals easily, rebuffing a study published earlier this week. That study, by a team of Chinese scientists and published by the US journal Proceedings of the...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
G4 Beijing–Hong Kong–Macau Expressway expressway in China
Shanghai Municipality in the People's Republic of China
Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Beijing residents fear Wuhan-style lockdown if cases continue to rise
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Hong Kong's Disneyland set to reopen this week
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Alli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus prank
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:49Published
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
India-China tensions: Russia maintaining close touch with New Delhi, BeijingRussia has, however, clearly said it will not mediate between China and India.
DNA
China weaponises data for spying, India has to stop Beijing's mobile apps, 5G invasion: ExpertsThe webinar was hosted on Friday evening by New Delhi-headquartered think-tank Law and Society Alliance and the Defence and Strategic Affairs news magazine..
DNA
New Trump Appointee Puts Global Internet Freedom at Risk, Critics SayA battle involving Michael Pack and a U.S.-funded tech group revolves around software from Falun Gong, the secretive, anti-Beijing spiritual movement with..
NYTimes.com
Chinese Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan announces retirementBeijing [China], July 4 (ANI): China's two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan on Saturday announced his retirement, calling an end to his 20-year long..
WorldNews
Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Chinese government agency for rural development
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this