China says G4 swine flu virus not new; does not infect humans easily

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
China says G4 swine flu virus not new; does not infect humans easilySHANGHAI/BEIJING: China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Saturday that the so-called "G4" of swine flu virus is not new and does not infect or sicken humans and animals easily, rebuffing a study published earlier this week. That study, by a team of Chinese scientists and published by the US journal Proceedings of the...
Video credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Swine flu with pandemic potential discovered in China

Swine flu with pandemic potential discovered in China 01:26

 Swine flu with pandemic potential discovered in China

