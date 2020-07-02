China downplays potential new swine flu pandemic Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Beijing (AFP) July 1, 2020



China on Wednesday played down the threat of a new Beijing (AFP) July 1, 2020China on Wednesday played down the threat of a new swine flu strain with pandemic potential that researchers discovered in pigs, saying the study is "not representative". The deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which has now infected more than 10 million people worldwide, first emerged in China and is thought to have originated in bats and jumped to humans through an unknown intermediary animal. T 👓 View full article

