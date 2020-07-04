Global  

North Korea Says It Has No Plans for Talks With U.S.

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
North Korea Says It Has No Plans for Talks With U.S.SEOUL, South KoreaNorth Korea on Saturday reiterated it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as “hostile” polices toward Pyongyang. The statement by North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui came after President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, told reporters in New York Thursday that Trump might seek another summit with North Korean leader...
