Greenwood double as Man Utd put five past Bournemouth

BBC News Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Teenager Mason Greenwood scores two superb goals as in-form Manchester United hammer relegation-threatened Bournemouth.
Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Saturday's gossip column: Aubameyang lays out Arsenal demands

 Aubameyang lays out Arsenal contract demands, Man Utd to be patient on £50m Sancho signing, plus more.
BBC News
Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, with both sides in need of three points at opposite ends of the table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
'Brilliant boy' Greenwood will only get better, says Solskjaer [Video]

'Brilliant boy' Greenwood will only get better, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the sky is the limit for teenage forward Mason Greenwood.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:53Published

