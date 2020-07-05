Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo self-isolates despite negative Covid-19 test

G Kishan Reddy, CM Kejriwal visits DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi



Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited DRDO-built COVID Hospital near Air Force Station in Delhi on July 05. CM Arvind Kejriwal also visited the COVID hospital. Speaking on it, CM Kejriwal said, "For now, there is no scarcity of hospital beds, we have over 15,000 beds out of which 5300 are occupied. There is a paucity of ICU beds. If there is any spike in COVID cases, these ICU beds are very critical for us." The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment is the temporary hospital structure. The hospital will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published on January 1, 1970