Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo self-isolates despite negative Covid-19 test

WorldNews Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo self-isolates despite negative Covid-19 testGhana's president has gone into self-isolation for two weeks as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for Covid-19, the government said, after one of his contacts was confirmed to have the illness....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nana Akufo-Addo Nana Akufo-Addo President of Ghana


Ghana Ghana Country in West Africa

Indian woman, 29, wins £5,000 Commonwealth short story prize for Hindu-Muslim love story

 A woman from Ranchi currently studying in the US has won £5,000 after her tale about a Hindu girl falling in love with a Muslim boy beat more than 5,000 entries..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus: Ghana 'quack doctors' selling 'cure'

 Investigative reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposes a Covid-19 scam said to be worth thousands of dollars.
BBC News

Mobile money is booming in Africa as countries shun cash amid the pandemic

 Africa’s burgeoning mobile banking industry has gained fresh momentum with governments boosting payments through phones, a measure aimed at curbing the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

International travel policies add caveats for Covid

 VISAKHAPATNAM: Though international flights are yet to resume, several travel insurance companies have designed packages that cover medical and hospitalisation..
WorldNews
G Kishan Reddy, CM Kejriwal visits DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi [Video]

G Kishan Reddy, CM Kejriwal visits DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited DRDO-built COVID Hospital near Air Force Station in Delhi on July 05. CM Arvind Kejriwal also visited the COVID hospital. Speaking on it, CM Kejriwal said, "For now, there is no scarcity of hospital beds, we have over 15,000 beds out of which 5300 are occupied. There is a paucity of ICU beds. If there is any spike in COVID cases, these ICU beds are very critical for us." The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment is the temporary hospital structure. The hospital will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

NHS to launch online coronavirus rehab service

 The NHS is to launch a new online Covid-19 rehabilitation service as thousands warn they continue to suffer debilitating symptoms months after contracting the..
Independent

Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor Covid-19 quarantine

 Jordan began putting electronic bracelets Saturday on travellers who have recently arrived in the kingdom to ensure that they observe home-quarantine against the..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Actors, crew should bring COVID negative certificates to film sets: IMPPA president [Video]

Actors, crew should bring COVID negative certificates to film sets: IMPPA president

Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association President TP Aggarwal on film shooting guidelines said that actors and crew should bring their negative COVID-19 certificates. TP Aggarwal said, "We have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Covid | 'False negative' tests endangering India's fight against virus? [Video]

Covid | 'False negative' tests endangering India's fight against virus?

Could 'false negative' results of Covid-19 tests be leading to lower reporting of cases, not just in India, but across the world? Dr Deepak Baid, President of Association of Medical Consultants, spoke..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Woman, son denied entry into Telangana village

 A woman and her son had to spend three days at a bus station outside a village in Telangana's Kamareddy district as people denied them entry fearing they may be...
Mid-Day

Spain locks down county of 2 lakh due to rise in COVID-19

 Authorities in northeastern Spain on Saturday ordered the lockdown of a county around the city of Lleida due to worrying outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus. Catalan...
Mid-Day Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Pakistan foreign minister moved to Rawalpindi for Covid-19 treatment, China wishes him speedy recovery

 A day earlier, Qureshi announced he tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone into isolation. "This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network #Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor #Covid19 #quarantine #Amman https://t.co/mKdp2czXSb https://t.co/QZRT1qspSs 35 minutes ago

64by61

Who Woot Perhaps New Zealand should look at electronic bracelets to keep tabs on people in Covid19 quarantine. #NewZealand… https://t.co/jUF2uiZUB2 3 hours ago

nmleo_a1

NareshMinocha-Showing #mirror to #rulers for 40yrs Had #India acted like #Jordon at apt time, there wud hv been no need for #lockdown on 24th night: #Coronavirus:… https://t.co/hj4wQaC5q5 5 hours ago

Mag2012Ge

Maggie RT @the_hindu: #Jordan began putting electronic bracelets on #travellers who have recently arrived in the kingdom to ensure that they obser… 5 hours ago

the_hindu

The Hindu #Jordan began putting electronic bracelets on #travellers who have recently arrived in the kingdom to ensure that t… https://t.co/uUS1vtXBaw 6 hours ago

SusanneAmman

Susanne Döring Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor virus quarantine https://t.co/0Ta5VCIvx7 via @jordantimes 7 hours ago

mijomojo1

Violet RT @Free_Media_Hub: Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor virus quarantine https://t.co/ENUD0Ck9hn 11 hours ago

Free_Media_Hub

Free Syria Media Hub Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor virus quarantine https://t.co/ENUD0Ck9hn 12 hours ago