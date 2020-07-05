|
Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo self-isolates despite negative Covid-19 test
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Ghana's president has gone into self-isolation for two weeks as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for Covid-19, the government said, after one of his contacts was confirmed to have the illness....
