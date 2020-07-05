Global  

Today in History for July 5th

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Elvis Presley holds his first major recording session; Birth of the bikini; Enron's Kenneth Lay dies; Arthur Ashe wins at Wimbledon; Larry Doby follows Jackie Robinson; Baseball's Ted Williams dies. (July 5)
News video: Biggest Israeli rescue mission in history & other major events on this day| Oneindia News

Biggest Israeli rescue mission in history & other major events on this day| Oneindia News 02:24

 We take you through time to witness the biggest events in history on this day. In this episode: the most audacious Israeli rescue mission ever, the Battle of Gettysburg that marked a turning point in the American Civil and the coup that ousted Egypt's Mohammed Morsi #ThisDayThatYear #History...

