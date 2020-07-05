|
Today in History for July 5th
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Elvis Presley holds his first major recording session; Birth of the bikini; Enron's Kenneth Lay dies; Arthur Ashe wins at Wimbledon; Larry Doby follows Jackie Robinson; Baseball's Ted Williams dies. (July 5)
