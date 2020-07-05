Global  

Coronavirus: Spain imposes local lockdown in Galicia

BBC News Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Galicia reinstates curbs on a coastal area, a day after Catalonia imposed a similar local lockdown.
Catalonia locks down 200,000 over coronavirus outbreak

Catalonia locks down 200,000 over coronavirus outbreak

People will not be allowed to enter or exit Segria zone, which includes Lleida city, after a sharp rise in infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Coronavirus: Catalonia tightens restrictions on 200,000 residents

 Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected. Residents in Segria,..
WorldNews

Coronavirus Spain: Catalonia locks down area of 210,000 people

 The Spanish region re-imposes restrictions on an area west of Barcelona after a surge in infections.
BBC News
Barcelona's opera performs for a leafy audience

Barcelona's opera performs for a leafy audience

Barcelona's Liceu opera house reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

