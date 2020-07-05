Coronavirus: Spain imposes local lockdown in Galicia

Catalonia locks down 200,000 over coronavirus outbreak People will not be allowed to enter or exit Segria zone, which includes Lleida city, after a sharp rise in infections.

The Spanish region re-imposes restrictions on an area west of Barcelona after a surge in infections.

